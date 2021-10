Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 15:15 Hits: 9

SEREMBAN (Bernama): There have been positive developments on the cooperation between PAS, Bersatu and Umno for the Melaka election on Nov 20, says PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/30/melaka-polls-positive-developments-on-pas-umno-bersatu-cooperation-says-tuan-ibrahim