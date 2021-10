Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 15:39 Hits: 11

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Nineteen Haitians died when a boat carrying them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter. Read full story

