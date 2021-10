Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 17:31 Hits: 8

ROME (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched in Rome on Saturday during the summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, calling on them to act against climate change and ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/31/thousands-demonstrate-in-rome-as-g20-discuss-climate