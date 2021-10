Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 18:01 Hits: 8

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Read full story

