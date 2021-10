Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 12:50 Hits: 6

Relationships among leaders have historically been what drives progress at the G20, despite struggles to agree on specific commitments or language. But, between virtual meetings and US-China tensions, those relationships have become strained, and repairing them must be a top priority at the group's upcoming Rome summit.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-summit-build-relationships-bring-china-back-into-the-fold-by-paola-subacchi-2021-10