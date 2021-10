Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 13:05 Hits: 5

Institutional investors are increasingly applying environmental, social, and governance criteria in their portfolio decisions. Yet as important as these factors are, they pale in comparison to the question of whether a business is engaged in the dirty business of dark-money political influence.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/democracy-before-esg-responsible-investing-oppose-dark-money-by-luigi-zingales-2021-10