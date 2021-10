Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:24 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The incentives for electric vehicle (EV) ownership announced in Budget 2022 will support the development of an EV vehicle ecosystem and open up more new green investment opportunities, says Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/30/budget-2022-incentives-for-ev-ownership-to-open-new-green-investment-opportunities-says-tuan-ibrahim