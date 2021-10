Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 19:41 Hits: 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has defended the use of a Turkish-supplied armed drone to strike Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, saying the military acted in self-defense and did not violate any agreements.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-drone-strike-separatists-zelenskiy/31536185.html