.36% of Billionaires' Wealth Could Save 42 Million People

It would be enough for these people to offer 0.36% of their wealth to save the lives of around 42 million people, added Beasly, interviewed by CNN. The 64-year-old U.S. official, who has a long political career - he was governor of the state of South Carolina between 1995 and 1999 and, although he has been a member of the Republican Party for decades, he was originally a Democratic representative - specified that the amount needed to deal with this emergency is 6 billion dollars.

An example of the concentration of wealth is that 2% of Musk's wealth would be enough to overcome the current food shortage, Beasly told the Connect the World program on the U.S. network, and reiterated that it is "6 billion dollars to help 42 million people who are literally going to die if we don't help them. It's not complicated. As reported by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Musk has a net worth of almost $289 billion.

Already in April, the UN Secretary General, the Portuguese António Guterres, had said that, in the last year, the wealth of the richest people in Latin America had increased by five billion dollars, and recommended for the region a "solidarity tax" for those who benefited during the coronavirus pandemic; he also called for a minimum emergency income for those who were left in the most vulnerable situations, a measure that some countries in the region adopted. This would prevent a long-term crisis, Guterres said at the time.

During the pandemic, extreme poverty in Latin America increased to 12.5% according to UN data, while the number of billionaires grew 31% in the region. On its web page, the international organization compares in size the increase in wealth of these people with the volume of Ecuador's economy. Meanwhile, since the pandemic began in the United States, the wealth of billionaires has practically doubled.

We are in "a perfect storm" in which several crises are converging at the same time, Beasley explained. One is the pandemic and another is climate change, he added. Added to this are specific regional situations, such as Afghanistan, where half the population is at food risk, Yemen, where the civil war is generating the biggest humanitarian crisis in humanity at the moment, and Ethiopia.

In this African country, 5.2 million people are in this desperate situation, particularly in the area where there is fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the central government, said CNN and Deutsche Welle, citing a recent report by the World Food Program itself, an entity that in 2020 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts in the fight against hunger.

In the interview, Beasley said of the institution he heads, "We've run out of fuel. We've run out of cash, in terms of paying our people, we're running out of money and we can't get our trucks in."

"I'm not asking them to do this every day, every week or every year. We have a unique crisis," Beasley insisted, adding, "All I'm asking for is 0.36% of your net worth. I'm all for people making money, but God knows I'm also all for helping people who are in great need right now."

The UN program head said that "one person is dying every four seconds from hunger-related causes," and asked, addressing the 400 wealthiest people in the United States, "What if it was your family or your daughter who was starving?"

Beasley invited all the tycoons he asked for the contribution to travel with him and see with their own eyes this global reality of lack of access to food.

