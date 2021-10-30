US: FDA Grants Pfizer Emergency Authorization for Children 5-11

Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 01:02 Hits: 4

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the vaccine's safety. The FDA on Friday authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

In the U.S., COVID-19 cases among children aged 5 to 11 years account for 39% of children under 18 years of age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 8,300 cases of coronavirus in children between 5 and 11 years of age resulted in hospitalization.

As of 17 October, 691 deaths from the virus were reported in the U.S. in children under 18 and 146 in the 5- to 11-year-old age group, according to the FDA statement.

“As a parent and as a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, teachers, and children have been anxiously awaiting this clearance,” Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

“Vaccinating young children against COVID-19 is an additional step toward a return to normalcy,” she added.

A committee of independent experts on Tuesday endorsed immunizing children between the ages of 5 and 11 with Pfizer's vaccine, which in clinical trials demonstrated 90.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic forms of COVID-19 in that age group.

Before inoculation begins, a committee of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next week to give its opinion and publish its recommendations, the final step in the process.

