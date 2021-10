Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 05:48 Hits: 4

Britain's Prince Andrew insisted his sexual assault accuser was out to profit from a "baseless lawsuit" against him as he asked a New York court to dismiss the case Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211030-prince-andrew-asks-us-court-to-throw-out-baseless-sex-abuse-case