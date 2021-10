Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 20:53 Hits: 8

Microsoft rose 2.2% to hit a market value of $2.49 trillion and Apple fell 1.8% after reporting fourth-quarter revenue.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/10/29/microsoft-becomes-worlds-most-valuable-stock-as-apple-dips