Support for vaccine mandates grows as 36% of U.S. workers say their employer requires inoculation

More than a third of U.S. workers—36%—now say their employer is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated if they don't qualify for a medical exemption, according to a Gallup tracking poll. That number has quadrupled since July, when just 9% of workers said their employers were requiring them to get vaccinated.

Another 39% say their employer is encouraging them to get vaccinated without making it a requirement. That number has declined from 62% in July as more employers began implementing mandates. Since May, about a quarter of U.S. employees have consistently said their employer has no vaccine policy.

In September, President Joe Biden began pressing companies with more than 100 employees to either require vaccinations or routine testing of their workforce. At the same time, Biden signed orders requiring all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated, with opt-outs for medical and religious reasons.

Corporate America has largely embraced the president's vaccine mandates while bucking the efforts of GOP governors to imperil Biden's lifesaving vaccine policy.

Vaccine mandates have also been shown to be highly effective at convincing the vast majority of a workforce to get inoculated. In less than two months, United Airlines succeeded in vaccinating 99.7% of its roughly 67,000 employees after implementing a mandate in August.

According to the Gallup survey, 56% of U.S. workers favor vaccine requirements while just 37% oppose them. Support has grown 10 points since May, when 46% of respondents said they favored mandates, while opposition has remained stagnant.

So not only do mandates work, they have also grown in popularity the more they have been implemented.

