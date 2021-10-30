News Roundup: Build Back Better-ish bill will need hard sell; Jan. 6 committee continues its work

Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 03:00 Hits: 12

It is a spooky Friday! That’s a Halloween joke! Have you heard of the story of the 74-year-old white guy that stole tens of millions of Americans’ chances at paid family leave? Have you heard of the terrifyingly cynical and corrupt monster called Manchinema? Unlike most Halloween monsters, this one is real and very dangerous and ultimately depressing. It’s not all doom and gloom though; Manchinema has also been able to get rid of the government’s power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices! They also successfully destroyed the expansion of Medicare coverage to include dental and vision. And the horrific twist ending is that … the watered-down legislation hasn’t moved an inch closer to actually being passed! ARGH!!!!

