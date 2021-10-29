The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘They broke in using brute force’: Irish activists protest attempted eviction from vacant building

‘They broke in using brute force’: Irish activists protest attempted eviction from vacant building Private security guards and police descended on a building in Dublin, Ireland on October 27 to evict a group of activists who had been squatting there and using the site as a community space. After a 10-hour face-off, the activists reclaimed the building and have begun to repair the damage. Residents of the building and advocates say that the eviction was disproportionately violent, and destroyed liveable space in a country that is facing a housing and homelessness crisis.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211029-ireland-dublin-activists-eviction-vacant-building-prussia-street

