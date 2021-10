Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:40 Hits: 0

ROME (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said his meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday would allow France and the United States rebuilt to rebuild trust following a rift over an Indo-Pacific security pact, and that it was key to look to the future. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/30/rebuilding-trust-with-biden-macron-says-039we-must-look-to-the-future039