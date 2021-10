Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 10:34 Hits: 0

As important as decarbonization commitments from national governments are, it is city mayors who are on the front lines in the global struggle against climate change. But with the pandemic having decimated municipal budgets, cities will need more support to continue the pioneering work they have already begun.

