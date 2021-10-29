Video reveals stark differences between Biden and Trump via a translator’s facial expressions

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:28 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis Friday morning at the Vatican, and while the press was not allowed to broadcast live some video was just released.

The Recount posted clips comparing the visits of President Biden and President Donald Trump with the Pope, focusing in on the Pope's Italian translator's face.

A picture really is worth a thousand words:

Italian translator: Trump vs. Biden https://t.co/bpQnSB4uNP 1635520298.0

