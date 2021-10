Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:11 Hits: 9

In Thailand, a small but growing back-to-the-land movement is drawing young people away from cities to take up farming. In the region of Mae Tha, residents won land lease rights in a protected forest, which is boosting conservation and jobs.

