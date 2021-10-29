Virginia Governor's Race Tightens as Focus Grows on Parents' Rights, Abortion Trump

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 12:42 Hits: 4

We look at the Virginia gubernatorial race, where former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe is facing Republican Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of a private equity firm. President Joe Biden, who has campaigned with McAuliffe, warns Youngkin is an extremist in the vein of former President Trump. A major point of contention is Youngkin’s push for “parents’ rights” — a catch-all phrase adopted by right-wing opponents of vaccine and mask mandates, transgender rights and critical race theory. Julia Manchester, national politics reporter for The Hill, says that Youngkin has essentially portrayed elected school board officials as “political figures trying to influence Virginia students’ education.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/29/virginias_governor_race_terry_mcauliffe_vs