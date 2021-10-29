'Crying Nazi' reveals he watched Tucker Carlson to prepare for the 2017 Charlottesville rally

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 09:45 Hits: 10

A white supremacist facing a lawsuit for his participation in the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that was held in Charlottesville, Va., has revealed he watched Fox News' Tucker Carlson to prepare for the rally.

According to Buzzfeed News, Christopher Cantwell —previously dubbed the "crying Nazi" after his emotional post-rally rant went viral— arrived at court this week with no legal representation and spent his time "interrupting proceedings, asking strange questions, and disagreeing with his fellow defendants."

During an interview with the publication, Jarrett Williams Smith, a white supremacist who was incarcerated with Cantwell in Illinois, recalled their time behind bars. At the time, Cantwell was incarcerated after threatening to extort the wife of a fellow Neo-Nazi. Smith revealed he, Cantwell and a group of white supremacist inmates would watch the primetime conservative host.the primetime conservative host. He also suggested that Cantwell was motivated by Carlson's rhetoric.

Previous court documents also echo this sentiment.

According to case documents filed back in September 2019, Cantwell insisted that his prosecution "is motivated by a desire to silence not only me and my associates, but anyone who might dare to agree with us even on peripheral issues. This is evidenced by the President of the United States, and the 2nd most popular show in cable news (Tucker Carlson) being branded as 'White Nationalists' on account of sharing a small number of our views on the pressing issues of our time."

The latest reports on Cantwell's case follow repeated clashes with the attorneys previously hired to represent him. "Mr. Cantwell has rendered Attorney's continued representation of him unreasonably difficult, has created a conflict of interest between himself and Attorney's other clients, and has engaged in conduct Attorneys consider 'repugnant or imprudent,'" said two former attorneys before dropping his case.

While Cantwell's claims are disturbing, they do not come as a surprise. Many white supremacists are increasingly attuned to Carlson's rhetoric. More recently, the primetime host has reported on another dangerous concept that appears to be fueling the anger of white supremacists.

Carlson's "white replacement" theory, described as "a white supremacist delusion based on the bogus assumption that Democrats and liberal progressives are working to replace white people of European descent with non-European immigrants," has led to hypervigilance among far-right extremists. It is also a tool expected to give former President Donald Trump more ammunition for his impending 2024 presidential run.

