Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 08:36

The French prosecutor says the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan faces a possible €75,000 fine for "non-authorized fishing in French waters" by a non-EU boat. The scallop dredger was seized Thursday off Le Havre.

