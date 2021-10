Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 08:26 Hits: 8

Condemned Oklahoma prisoner John Grant convulsed and vomited before dying from a cocktail of drugs on Thursday as the state conducted its first execution in years despite questions about its lethal injection protocol, a witness to the death reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211029-oklahoma-inmate-dies-vomiting-and-convulsing-in-first-state-execution-since-2015