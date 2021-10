Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 08:03 Hits: 7

With the 2019 protests and imposition of the National Security Law, plus Covid-19 border closures, is Hong Kong's label as Asia's financial capital at risk? Katie Silver reports

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59088757?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA