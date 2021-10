Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 05:25 Hits: 2

The United States says Russia has approved U.S. airlines’ requests for more overflight permits after some passenger and cargo carriers sent a letter "urgently" asking for the State Department's help in dealing with Moscow.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-overflight-us-airlines/31534911.html