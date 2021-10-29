'Violence is now part of the GOP plan to win': CNN national security analyst

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 00:44 Hits: 3

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," national security analyst Juliette Kayyem tore into Republicans and GOP-leaning institutions for legitimizing former President Donald Trump's election lies and incitement of violence — as the Wall Street Journal did by running a lie-filled letter to the editor from the former president.

"Reading what the Wall Street Journal editorial board put out today, there was a strong point-by-point fact check of the president's claims," said anchor Poppy Harlow. "They could have done that in tandem. If they're going to publish what the president says, they could have done it in real time. Big picture, what does this do to those who believe the lies?"

"This is what is so outrageous about what the Wall Street Journal did," said Kayyem. "To quote the president gives a fleece vest to this radicalization. That's what the Wall Street Journal has done. You have to think about what radicalization is. You need your army. That's what Tucker is doing. Then you need people to forgive the army, saying they're not that bad. This is a perfect storm we're seeing now. It's a shame that you don't have a strong political pushback from the radicalization that is going on. It's heading towards — whether it's the elections and you silence it, it's the deplatforming. It's these lawsuits."

Kayyem continued to say that the GOP itself is relying on violence as an election strategy.

"It's also beginning to expose what the establishment is doing. It's promoting violence as a voting — as an essential part of voting," she continued. "You see it in Virginia, Georgia, everywhere. Violence, and the threat of violence in particular against minorities who would assert their constitutional rights, is part of the GOP's plan to win elections."

Watch below:

Juliette Kayyem says violence is "part of the GOP plan to win" www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/gop-voter-violence/