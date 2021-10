Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 23:52 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid groups on Thursday appealed to leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months.

