Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 06:45 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) vice-president has been fined RM22,000 by the Sessions Court here for failing to report a bribe to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/29/former-mbsb-vice-president-fined-rm22000-for-failing-to-report-bribe