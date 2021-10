Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 07:50 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd’s consolidated air operator’s certificate (AOCs) recorded a load factor of 67 per cent for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (3Q2021), down one percentage point from the same period last year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/10/29/airasia-records-67-load-factor-in-q3