Federal Court allows Malaysian Bar to appear as &#039;amicus curiae&#039; in Najib and son&#039;s tax arrears appeal

Category: World Hits: 3PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has allowed the Malaysian Bar to appear as an ‘amicus curiae’ (friend of the court) in an application for leave to appeal by Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his son Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin relating to their tax arrear payments of RM1.69bil and RM36.7mil, respectively, to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN). Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/29/federal-court-allows-malaysian-bar-to-appear-as-039amicus-curiae039-in-najib-and-son039s-tax-arrears-appeal