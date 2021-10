Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 22:13 Hits: 2

The risk of COVID-19 infection from spending time with an unvaccinated person, relative to someone vaccinated, is much higher, researchers say.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/covid-19-vaccine-infect-transmission-rate-death-severe-illness-rules-dining-office-2275041