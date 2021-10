Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:41 Hits: 1

Sudan’s military coup this week threatens to undermine the gains women have made since the fall of the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1028/Amid-coup-Sudan-s-women-fight-to-keep-hard-won-rights?icid=rss