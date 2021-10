Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:46 Hits: 0

UNICEF is predicting an 'imminent shortfall' of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes used to give jabs.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/28/syringe-shortfall-threatens-africa-covid-vaccine-drive