Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Childcare has long been a high-cost market, and with the pandemic, tuition prices in the U.S. are increasing as workers demand higher wages. The effects are being felt in the larger economy as parents, who have been priced out, are leaving the workforce to care for their kids.

