Rep. Madison Cawthorn attacks Biden’s infrastructure bill and gets a dose of reality

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina went to his Twitter account and wrote, “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told? Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.” This was quite a swing for one of the world’s most useless legislators. Cawthorn is a guy whose entire, very short, very mediocre career is filled to the brim with nothing but lies, racism, sedition, and easily verifiable mythologizing of his origin story. Cawthorn continues to be willing to just do what the rest of his GOP elders do: Accomplish nothing and take credit for things done inspite of you.
This came one day after Cawthorn made a short speech on the House floor calling on President Joe Biden to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying about the “Wuhan virus,” and demanded an answer to the question, “Why the hell are Americans funding the torture of puppies in Africa?” Real quote—I’ll put it below. The Twitterverse was not having it.
First things first: A guy who mostly lies asking what’s the biggest lie out there requires embodying a special form of narcissism.
That’s a reference Cawthorn made about being accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy before the car crash that took away the use of his legs occurred. That was a lie. He was rejected from the U.S. Naval Academy before that terrible accident.
And then here’s another lie.
But it’s also important to remember the real painful lies Americans have had to endure the past few years, ones that more than half the country knew were lies, but a large swath of citizens continue to seemingly believe.
It’s also important to remember that Cawthorn’s history of lying is really gross.
Here are some lies that helped contribute to hundreds of thousands of dead Americans and 1 out of every 500 U.S. children losing a primary caregiver, like a parent or grandparent.
And then there’s the scam that people like Cawthorn represent.
Big. Lie.
And if you want to watch Cawthorn talk about “torturing puppies in Africa” and stopping “demon doctors,” here is your clip.
