A 'new low': Wall Street Journal slammed for giving Trump a platform to circulate election lies

The Wall Street Journal is being criticized for hitting a "new low" by publishing a scathing, lie-filled letter from former President Donald Trump.

'Accord to HuffPost, Trump wrote the letter to the editor in response to a Wall Street Journal editorial titled "The Election for Pennsylvania's High Court," which was published on Sunday, October 24. In the letter, Trump ranted and pushed more false claims about the presidential election.

At one point, Trump wrote, "Well actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven't figured out."

Per HuffPost, the former president also "provided a bulleted list of 'examples' of voter fraud in Pennsylvania to support his claims, relying repeatedly on data from Audit the Vote PA, an organization that has no real experience in assessing elections and has promoted unsubstantiated claims of fraud."

Reporters have also pushed back against Trump's letter and the publication's categorization of it as an opinion piece. One of the Wall Street Journal's own reporters even blasted the publication for stretching the definition of "opinion."

"I think it's very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news side works so hard to debunk," the reporter said.

