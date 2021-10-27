The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Jordan Denounces Israeli Approval for Building More Settlements

Category: World Hits: 5

Jordan Denounces Israeli Approval for Building More Settlements

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said in a statement that this step is a flagrant breach of international law and resolutions, foremost of which is the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

RELATED:
 Israeli Committee Approves New Settler Homes In West Bank
   

The spokesperson stressed that the Israeli settlement policy, manifested in establishing or expanding settlements, seizing lands or forcibly displacing Palestinians, is an illegal policy that is rejected and condemned.
   
He added that such violations undermine efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace as well as chances of materializing a two-state solution based on international resolutions.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Jordan-Denounces-Israeli-Approval-for-Building-More-Settlements-20211027-0014.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version