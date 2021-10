Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 19:10 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told state-controlled energy giant Gazprom to start pumping natural gas into European gas storage facilities once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which could happen by November 8.

