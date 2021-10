Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 18:51 Hits: 5

Moldova has declared a state of emergency amid skyrocketing gas prices, after Russia decreased its exports of natural gas. It's not the first time the Kremlin has used its resources for political leverage.

