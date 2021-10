Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 14:39 Hits: 2

France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211027-france-to-step-up-customs-checks-if-uk-withholds-fishing-licences-in-post-brexit-row