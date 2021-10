Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is looking into the incident of a Caucasian woman who refused to wear a mask to enter a luxury retail outlet at a famous Kuala Lumpur shopping centre. Read full story

