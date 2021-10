Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 5

Sana Ashraf Sharif Muhsin doesn’t know of any other female artists in her native Somalia, where art is a taboo profession. But by persisting with artwork that embraces both the political and the beautiful, she is helping “build reconciliation” in a war-weary country.

