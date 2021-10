Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:26 Hits: 7

As courts across the United States re-open with limited in-person capacity because of the pandemic, they’re grappling with how to guarantee the public’s right to an open trial. Is watching virtually the same as being in the courtroom?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1027/Courts-weigh-if-video-and-audio-feeds-count-as-public-trials?icid=rss