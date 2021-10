Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:23 Hits: 8

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced the “arbitrary” suspension and disbarment of more than two dozen Belarusian lawyers amid an ongoing crackdown on civil society following last year’s disputed presidential election, saying the measures targeted lawyers who had publicly spoken out about human rights violations and defended clients in politically motivated cases.

