Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:37 Hits: 8

The United Nations called on Wednesday for the world's biggest economies to ensure net zero commitments made by financial institutions were robust, backed by science and ended financing for new fossil fuel projects.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20211027-un-urges-g20-to-ensure-finance-sector-s-climate-pledges-are-credible