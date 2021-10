Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 06:29 Hits: 8

KUCHING: The Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to be in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) should be tabled at the nearest opportunity now that it has been deferred, says a Sarawak leader. Read full story

