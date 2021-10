Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 06:40 Hits: 8

SEOUL (Reuters) - In a last-ditch attempt to restart talks with North Korea before his term ends next year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is calling for a declaration that could eventually end a state of war that has technically lasted since the 1950s. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/27/explainer-south-korea-sees-peace-declaration-as-key-to-restarting-north-korea-talks