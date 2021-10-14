Afghan Interpreter Who Rescued Biden in 2008 Is Evacuated from Afghanistan with His Family

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 12:34 Hits: 6

After weeks of pleading for help, an Afghan interpreter, who helped rescue then-Senator Joe Biden when he was stranded 13 years ago in Afghanistan, has finally escaped Afghanistan. Aman Khalili describes his journey out of the country, and we speak with the reporter who broke the story. “I was in the safehouse for 15 days,” Khalili tells Democracy Now! Khalili is “representative of a group of people that are still appealing for help from America and anyone else that can help them,” says Dion Nissenbaum, with The Wall Street Journal.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/14/afghan_interpreter_aman_khalili_biden_admin