Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:31 Hits: 6

President Biden’s proposal to finance social spending through tax hikes on large corporations and wealthy Americans met with internal party resistance. Now he’s floating a new idea – a tax on the assets, not income, of billionaires.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1026/Biden-looks-to-wealth-tax-to-fund-plans.-What-would-that-mean?icid=rss