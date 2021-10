Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:46 Hits: 6

Before Rosa Parks there was Claudette Colvin. Ms. Colvin was 15 years old when she refused to give up her seat on a segregated Alabama bus and placed on probation. She never received a notice that her probation ended, and she wants her records expunged.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/1026/A-Black-teen-defied-segregation-in-55.-She-wants-a-clean-record?icid=rss